UiPath, Inc. (PATH) to Raise $990 Million in IPO

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) expects to raise $990 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, April 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 21,300,000 shares at a price of $43.00-$50.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, UiPath, Inc. generated $607.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $92.4 million. The company has a market cap of $24 billion.

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Barclays and Wells Fargo Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO and SMBC Nikko, BMO Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities USA, KeyBanc Capital Markets, TD Securities (USA), Truist SecuritiesCowen, Evercore Group, Macquarie Capital (USA), Nomura, RBC Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, D. A. Davidson & Co., Oppenheimer & Co. and Needham & Co. were co-managers.

UiPath, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to unlock human creativity and ingenuity by enabling the fully automated enterpriseTM and empowering workers through automation. Our platform is designed to transform the way humans work. We provide our customers with a robust set of capabilities to discover automation opportunities and build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automations across departments within an organization. Our platform leverages the power of artificial intelligence – or AI-based computer vision to enable our software robots to perform a vast array of actions as a human would when executing business processes. These actions include, but are not limited to, logging into applications, extracting information from documents, moving folders, filling in forms, and updating information fields and databases. As of Jan. 31, 2020, we had 6,009 customers, including 80% of the Fortune 10 and 61% of the Fortune Global 500. As of Jan. 31, 2021, we had 7,968 customers, including 80% of the Fortune 10 and 63% of the Fortune Global 500. Our customers span a variety of industries and include Adobe, Applied Materials, Chevron, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CrowdStrike, CVS Health, Deutsche Post DHL, EY, Generali, KDDI, SBA Communications, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and Uber Technologies, Inc. “.

UiPath, Inc. was founded in 2005 and has 2863 employees. The company is located at 90 Park Ave, 20th Floor New York, New York 10016 and can be reached via phone at (844) 432-0455 or on the web at http://www.uipath.com/.

