Ultra Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. Ultra has a market cap of $151.51 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,221.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $766.51 or 0.01212415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.47 or 0.00468937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00064085 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001857 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014563 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

