Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Down 17.5% This Week

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $21.73 million and $1.77 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00025586 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009404 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

