Unibright Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.35 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unibright has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $320.61 million and $4.35 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00058229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00019745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00088276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00633812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031802 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

