Unifi Protocol DAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.85 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $86.88 million and approximately $22.85 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.16 or 0.00038373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.65 or 0.00342569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00025066 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010098 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded up 1,663.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00015908 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,666 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.