UniLayer (LAYER) Price Tops $2.93 on Exchanges

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $58.71 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00004663 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 76.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00053255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00621534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00033258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00038808 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

