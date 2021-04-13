United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,031,422. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in United Airlines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

