United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) Short Interest Up 3,800.0% in March

United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

United American stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. United American has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Get United American alerts:

In other United American news, CEO Benoit Laliberte purchased 1,014,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,425.58.

United American Corp, Inc, a marketing and sales-oriented telecommunications holding company, provides a suite of retail domestic and international voice and data products and services using voice over Internet protocol for small-to-medium sized business and residential customers in North America. The company offers HaitiDirect, a pre-paid long distance card product; and CarribeanONE, a long distance telecommunications termination route that provides wholesale call termination services for customers in various Caribbean countries.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for United American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.