United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Up 287.5% in March

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. United Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 20.44%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC owned 0.19% of United Bancorp worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

