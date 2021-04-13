United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

United Internet stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. United Internet has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

