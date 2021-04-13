United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 746,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ULTHF opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.46.
United Lithium Company Profile
