United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 746,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ULTHF opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.46.

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

