United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the March 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

UMLGF opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. United Malt Group has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMLGF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Malt Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Malt Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

