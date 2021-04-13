United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Brokerages expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report $6.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.95 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $27.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 128,290 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

