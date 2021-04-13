United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.9% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.57. 28,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,150. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $179.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

