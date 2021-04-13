United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of United Rentals worth $19,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,262,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 282,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,486,000 after acquiring an additional 59,224 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 211,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,009,000 after acquiring an additional 46,052 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $327.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.21. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.80 and a twelve month high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.75.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

