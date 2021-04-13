United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $348.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $348.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.63.

NYSE:URI opened at $327.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.21. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

