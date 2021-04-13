United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of UZB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. 98,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,178. United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

There is no company description available for United States Cellular Corp.

