United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97,366 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.25% of United Therapeutics worth $16,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 2,436.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,073.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 34,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR stock opened at $198.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.26 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

