Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Health Services worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $139.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $143.84. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

