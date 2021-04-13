Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.87

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $9.84. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 24,320 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.