UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Up 4.5%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.24. 32,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,016,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.88 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

