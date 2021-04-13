uPlexa Trading Up 72% Over Last 7 Days (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 72% higher against the U.S. dollar. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $6,683.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About uPlexa

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

