UpToken (UP) Market Capitalization Hits $545,855.84

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, UpToken has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UpToken has a market cap of $545,855.84 and approximately $129.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UpToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UpToken Coin Profile

UpToken (CRYPTO:UP) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 coins. UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange. The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual's total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform. “

Buying and Selling UpToken

