Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

URBN opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.88, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 999.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

