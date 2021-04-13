UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to post sales of $8.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $52.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $63.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $113.31 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $181.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

