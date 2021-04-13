Urus Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.48 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Urus has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Urus has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and $1.62 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $20.17 or 0.00031668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00059059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00019954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00089162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.89 or 0.00638703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00039330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00031754 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

