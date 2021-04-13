US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of UCLE stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. US Nuclear has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.09.
About US Nuclear
See Also: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.