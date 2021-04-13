USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.56

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.56 and traded as high as $18.73. USA Truck shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 175,515 shares changing hands.

USAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 million, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 87,054 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

