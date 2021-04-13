USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.56

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.56 and traded as high as $18.73. USA Truck shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 175,515 shares changing hands.
USAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 million, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 87,054 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.
