USDJ (USDJ) Price Tops $1.14 on Top Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001804 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $16.86 million and approximately $11.83 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00065303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.00261476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.51 or 0.00661677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,684.83 or 0.99582092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.95 or 0.00913381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00019754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.