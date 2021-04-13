USDK Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. USDK has a market cap of $28.59 million and $205.42 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

