USDX [Kava] (USDX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.14 Million

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $48.04 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00014417 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 150.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003576 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001562 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 70,382,674 coins. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io . The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars.

