USDX Market Cap Reaches $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00005933 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00016623 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

