Utrust (UTK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.06 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $261.30 million and approximately $18.06 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00054546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00083985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00624182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00033104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00038771 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

