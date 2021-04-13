V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.92, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.