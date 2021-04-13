V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. V.F. makes up about 1.4% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 538.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.92, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

