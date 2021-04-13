V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

NYSE VFC opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.