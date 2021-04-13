v.systems (VSYS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.76 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. v.systems has a market cap of $114.58 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, v.systems has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,175,289,551 coins and its circulating supply is 2,251,681,087 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars.

