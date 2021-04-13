VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Roth Capital

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NYSE EGY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.51.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter.
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
