VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Roth Capital

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NYSE EGY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

