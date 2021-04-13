Vai (VAI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.40 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001428 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $219.37 million and $14.40 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00067565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00263155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.97 or 0.00682028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,230.99 or 0.99833571 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00021098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $547.91 or 0.00865072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 242,472,708 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

