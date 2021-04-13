Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,758 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

