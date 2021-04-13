Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,522,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,190,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fiverr International by 9.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $226.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -527.10 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

Fiverr International Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

