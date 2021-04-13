Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.41 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.13 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

