Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

