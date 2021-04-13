Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 196.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,975 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 1,375.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGC. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

