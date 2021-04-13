Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average of $123.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.77.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

