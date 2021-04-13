Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20,200.8% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $133.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $133.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

