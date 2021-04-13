Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 47,500 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of PAVmed worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PAVmed by 179.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PAVmed news, CEO Lishan Aklog bought 7,500 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,485.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAVM opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.13. PAVmed Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

PAVM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PAVmed in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

