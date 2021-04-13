Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

VLEEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays cut Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Valeo has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.18.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

