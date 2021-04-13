Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Valero Energy stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,342.55, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.