Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.60

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $665.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valhi during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valhi by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

